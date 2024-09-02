Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,909.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,791.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,696.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

