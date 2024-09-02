Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $474,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after purchasing an additional 183,480 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,602,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,729,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,683.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 86,370 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $280.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.46 and its 200 day moving average is $264.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

