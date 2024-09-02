Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
VXUS stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
