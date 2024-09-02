Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.46 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

