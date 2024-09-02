Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,956,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Generac by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $156.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

