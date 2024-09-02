Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,095 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 134.4% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,941,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth about $111,428,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Graco by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,136,000 after buying an additional 856,460 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $70,891,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG stock opened at $83.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

