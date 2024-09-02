Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,441 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.
iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $57.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72.
The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
