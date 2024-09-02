Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,262 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,262 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $44.28 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

