Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 12,202 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.5 %

BEPC opened at $28.49 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BEPC

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.