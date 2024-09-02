Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $292.11 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $201.03 and a 52 week high of $294.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.05 and a 200-day moving average of $266.84.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

