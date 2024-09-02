Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 183 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $513.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.80. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $514.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

