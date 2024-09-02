Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Winnebago Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.