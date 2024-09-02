Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $312.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.11 and its 200 day moving average is $284.90. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $322.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

