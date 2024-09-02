Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,125 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.47.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

BlackRock stock opened at $901.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $839.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $808.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $903.46. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

