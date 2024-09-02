Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis stock opened at $183.49 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

