Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 8,936 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $214.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

