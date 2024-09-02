Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 907 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veralto by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $25,633,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Veralto Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $112.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $112.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion and a PE ratio of 33.97.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

