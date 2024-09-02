Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,162,253.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $65,162,253.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,880. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,184.69 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $769.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,013.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

