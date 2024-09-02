Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

