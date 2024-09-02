MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Lessened by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,769 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $580.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

