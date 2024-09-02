Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MWA

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MWA stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $1,993,568.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,630,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $1,993,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,630,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.