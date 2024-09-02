Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $469.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $469.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total value of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 777.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 141.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA stock opened at $519.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.11. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $309.18 and a 12 month high of $522.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

