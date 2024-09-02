Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $29,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 777.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.50.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at $203,955,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy USA news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,114 shares in the company, valued at $8,242,955.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,209 shares of company stock worth $16,564,666. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $519.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.11. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.18 and a fifty-two week high of $522.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.47 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

