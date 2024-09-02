N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) EVP Sells $208,640.00 in Stock

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 322,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NABL opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. N-able had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in N-able by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of N-able by 2.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in N-able by 3.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in N-able by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

