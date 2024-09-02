Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Napco Security Technologies worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,164 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 588.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 200,494 shares in the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,833,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,969,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

