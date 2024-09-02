National Bank Financial Comments on Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SIA
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.19.
Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 241.03%.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.