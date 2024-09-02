National Bank Financial Comments on Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sienna Senior Living in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$15.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$9.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.