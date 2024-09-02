Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE NGVC opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $606.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.21. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $309.08 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

