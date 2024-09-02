NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

NTAP stock opened at $120.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. NetApp has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

