Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives $22.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMRA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Insider Transactions at Neumora Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 456,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $11.50 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, equities analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

