NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 181.04%.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

