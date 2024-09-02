New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.49.

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $2.51 on Friday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in New Gold by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

