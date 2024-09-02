Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Nextracker worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXT. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at $1,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,550,000 after purchasing an additional 678,261 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth about $7,110,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.49.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

