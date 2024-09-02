Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Head to Head Review

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Nextracker shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sunnova Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Nextracker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and Nextracker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $720.65 million 1.92 -$417.96 million ($3.37) -3.30 Nextracker $2.50 billion 2.36 $306.24 million $3.36 12.10

Analyst Recommendations

Nextracker has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextracker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunnova Energy International and Nextracker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 8 16 1 2.72 Nextracker 0 4 18 0 2.82

Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus price target of $15.26, suggesting a potential upside of 37.35%. Nextracker has a consensus price target of $58.45, suggesting a potential upside of 43.73%. Given Nextracker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextracker is more favorable than Sunnova Energy International.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and Nextracker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -45.76% -8.85% -1.64% Nextracker 14.87% -36.33% 14.22%

Volatility & Risk

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextracker has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextracker beats Sunnova Energy International on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 2,292 megawatts serving over 419,000 customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

