NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $83.32 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

