Nilsine Partners LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after buying an additional 218,949 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.47. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

