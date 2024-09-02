Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.85.
JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom
Nordstrom Stock Performance
NYSE:JWN opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.62.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
Nordstrom Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
Featured Stories
