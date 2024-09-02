Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.85.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JWN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,675,000 after acquiring an additional 975,918 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.