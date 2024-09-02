NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

NRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $85.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. NRG Energy has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,398.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 99,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

