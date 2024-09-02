nVerses Capital LLC Acquires New Position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In related news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 630,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,216.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,758.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,183,200. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvePoint Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $11.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -144.38 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About AvePoint

(Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.