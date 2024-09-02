nVerses Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,700 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $108.80 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.