nVerses Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,400 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $3,250,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

