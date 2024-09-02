nVerses Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 2,350.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,638,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Buckle by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,046,825.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,688,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $579,852.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,950,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,724,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 24,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,046,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,688,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,352. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Buckle Stock Performance

BKE opened at $41.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

