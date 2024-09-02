nVerses Capital LLC Buys New Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Q2 by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,273,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,765,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,822.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $216,676.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,822.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,195. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $74.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.72.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

