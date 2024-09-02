nVerses Capital LLC Buys New Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in THOR Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Benchmark began coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:THO opened at $107.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

