nVerses Capital LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 66,112 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

