nVerses Capital LLC Invests $200,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $511,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,700 shares of company stock worth $2,842,182 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $96.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

