nVerses Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $145.01 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.42 and a 52 week high of $157.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

