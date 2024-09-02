nVerses Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $101.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

