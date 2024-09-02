nVerses Capital LLC Invests $269,000 in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF opened at $88.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

