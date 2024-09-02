nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $195,000 Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. UBS Group lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

PAGS opened at $11.07 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

