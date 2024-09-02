nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 500.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $135.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.83.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

